PARIS Nov 24 France, like Germany, attaches great importance to the European Central Bank's independence, French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Thursday.

"Germany attaches a very high price to the independence of the German (central) bank and the (European) Central Bank and we attach great importance to the independence of this central bank," Baroin told Europe 1 radio.

France and Germany have had diverging views over the ECB's role in the euro zone's debt crisis, with Paris urging the central bank to be a lender of last resort in a proposal that has made Berlin uneasy. (Reporting by Vicky Buffery and Leigh Thomas)