PARIS Nov 24 France, like Germany,
attaches great importance to the European Central Bank's
independence, French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on
Thursday.
"Germany attaches a very high price to the independence of
the German (central) bank and the (European) Central Bank and we
attach great importance to the independence of this central
bank," Baroin told Europe 1 radio.
France and Germany have had diverging views over the ECB's
role in the euro zone's debt crisis, with Paris urging the
central bank to be a lender of last resort in a proposal that
has made Berlin uneasy.
