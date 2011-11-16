PARIS Nov 16 France continues to believe the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund should have a banking license to help prevent the currency bloc's debt crisis spreading, said French Finance Minister Francois Baroin on Wednesday.

Germany strongly opposes such a move.

"The position of France ... is that the way to prevent contagion is for the EFSF to have a banking license," said Baroin on the sidelines of an awards ceremony.

Baroin also reiterated that France would meet its growth and deficit-cutting targets for 2011. Last week, the government announced a second wave of belt-tightening measures designed to keep the country's deficit reduction on track.

"There is no other way but to reduce our debt," he said. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Jon Boyle)