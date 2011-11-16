European shares get tech support, Hexagon soars on M&A talk
LONDON, June 14 Recovering technology stocks gave European shares another leg up on Wednesday, while deal chatter sent Sweden's Hexagon soaring to a record high.
PARIS Nov 16 France continues to believe the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund should have a banking license to help prevent the currency bloc's debt crisis spreading, said French Finance Minister Francois Baroin on Wednesday.
Germany strongly opposes such a move.
"The position of France ... is that the way to prevent contagion is for the EFSF to have a banking license," said Baroin on the sidelines of an awards ceremony.
Baroin also reiterated that France would meet its growth and deficit-cutting targets for 2011. Last week, the government announced a second wave of belt-tightening measures designed to keep the country's deficit reduction on track.
"There is no other way but to reduce our debt," he said. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Jon Boyle)
SEOUL, June 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0730 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 14 *32.9 -132.8 52.9 ^June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9 June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8 June 9