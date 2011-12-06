PARIS France should ratify by the end of 2012 a European Union treaty revision to tighten up surveillance of national budgets and enforce sanctions on rule-flouters, Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Tuesday.

France and Germany have written to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy suggesting that this week's EU summit launch the procedure to amend the bloc's basic treaty, enforcing tougher budget rules to tackle the euro zone crisis.

If not all 27 EU states are willing to change the treaty, then Paris and Berlin will pursue a separate treaty among the 17 euro zone members, open to others who want to join.

"Our objective it to reach a deal in March 2012 that would be ratified by the end of 2012," Fillon told lawmakers in a speech to parliament.

The treaty amendment would enshrine more automatic sanctions against any country that does not respect the EU deficit limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

A harmonised "golden rule" requiring governments to balance budgets within a specified period should be anchored in the constitutions of all 17 euro zone states.

The European Court of Justice would decide whether each "golden rule" conforms with the treaty but it would not be empowered to overrule national budgets -- a point that France has touted as a victory for its European vision.

"Nobody wants a government of judges that would stand in the place of consultation and democratic decision-making," Fillon said.

Pounding home the idea that France and Germany are committed to protecting the euro, he said a breakup of the currency bloc could cost up to half of annual gross domestic product for the currency bloc's weakest members.

"The cost of a euro zone breakup would be exorbitant," he said in a speech to parliament. "Some price it at 25 percent of GDP for the strongest economies and about 50 percent for the weaker economies. The European continent would be ruined."

(Reporting By Daniel Flynn and Nick Vinocur; Editing by Catherine Bremer)