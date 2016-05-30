PARIS May 30 The French government loosened the
rules on Monday for international borrowers issuing short and
medium term debt, in an effort to enhance Paris's role as the
euro zone's top centre for corporate debt.
France is eager to make Paris an alternative to London, whose
dominance as Europe's top financial centre is at risk from
Britain's referendum on whether to remain a member of the
European Union, despite high French taxes and occasional
political hostility towards the sector.
"We hope that our British friends will remain at the heart
of the European Union," Finance Minister Michel Sapin told
reporters after meeting with financial services representatives
and the central bank.
"Whatever happens in the vote, we need to think ... about
Paris' strategic positioning as a financial centre," he added
His ministry said it would make it easier for non-French
companies to sell debt in France, by allowing for issue
documentation to be written in European languages other than
French and recognising equivalent European accounting norms.
Legal terminology and regulations would also be streamlined
and a broader range of ratings agencies would be accepted under
the updated rules.
The French short- and medium-term debt market is already the
second-biggest in Europe after London, with 300 billion euros
($334 billion) outstanding, according to the ministry.
"A month from the British referendum, the Paris financial
sector must prepare for all possibilities," said Gerard
Mestrallet, the head of the Europlace French finance lobby.
"Whatever happens, it must draw attention to its qualities
to attract international companies," said Mestrallet, who is
also chairman of French energy group Engie.
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Larry King)