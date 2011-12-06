PARIS Dec 6 France's economic
fundamentals support its AAA credit rating despite the euro
zone's debt crisis but the country has little room left to
absorb future shocks, Fitch Rating's main analyst for France
said on Tuesday.
"The government has made important strides in strengthening
the credibility of its fiscal consolidation plans and its AAA
status remains supported by strong underlying fundamentals
despite the euro zone crisis," Fitch's Maria Malas-Mroueh told
Reuters.
"But the capacity for absorbing additional shocks if the
crisis were to worsen has largely been exhausted at this point,"
she added.
Standard and Poor's warned on Monday that it could downgrade
France and the five other AAA-rated euro zone countries in the
weeks ahead if a European Union summit on Friday does not yield
a convincing response to the euro bloc's debt crisis.
Fitch currently rates France as AAA with a stable outlook.