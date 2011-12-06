PARIS Dec 6 France's economic fundamentals support its AAA credit rating despite the euro zone's debt crisis but the country has little room left to absorb future shocks, Fitch Rating's main analyst for France said on Tuesday.

"The government has made important strides in strengthening the credibility of its fiscal consolidation plans and its AAA status remains supported by strong underlying fundamentals despite the euro zone crisis," Fitch's Maria Malas-Mroueh told Reuters.

"But the capacity for absorbing additional shocks if the crisis were to worsen has largely been exhausted at this point," she added.

Standard and Poor's warned on Monday that it could downgrade France and the five other AAA-rated euro zone countries in the weeks ahead if a European Union summit on Friday does not yield a convincing response to the euro bloc's debt crisis.

Fitch currently rates France as AAA with a stable outlook.