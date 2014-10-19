(Adds comment from German government official)
BERLIN Oct 19 Germany and France are secretly
discussing a deal to enable the European Commission to approve
Paris's draft 2015 budget even though it breaks past
deficit-cutting commitments, German weekly Der Spiegel said on
Sunday.
The two governments are working on a written agreement under
which France will provide the Commission with a detailed roadmap
for deficit reduction and structural reform, the weekly
reported, without naming its source.
In return, Germany would overlook France's repeated flouting
of its pledge to bring its budget deficit inside the euro zone's
3 percent of national output ceiling and oppose any sanctions
that the European Commission might propose.
Berlin played down the report, with a German government
official saying it was wrong and that there was no agreement.
France presented its contested draft 2015 budget to Brussels
on Wednesday and risks becoming the first euro zone country to
have its fiscal plan rejected under new rules which could
eventually lead to Paris having to pay fines.
Berlin, despite its strong advocacy of fiscal discipline, is
not keen to trigger a full blown clash between the euro zone
heavyweights, Der Spiegel reported.
One high-ranking member of the German government was quoted
as saying official rejection of the French budget by the
Commission would "massively hurt German-French relations".
At the same time growing evidence of economic stagnation in
the single currency area has increased pressure on German
Chancellor Angela Merkel to take a less rigid stance.
However, Berlin politicians argue in public that it is not
up to the two capitals to strike a deal on behalf of the
Commission. "The plans for France's budget is with the European
Commission," said a finance ministry spokesman. "It must
evaluate the plans and then make a decision."
France's budget ministry declined to comment.
At a joint news conference in Berlin earlier this week the
foreign ministers of both countries said there was no agreement
between France and Germany for the eventuality that the
Commission would reject the budget.
France argues that austerity measures would be
counter-productive due to weak growth and it needs two more
years to get to grips with its deficit.
France's budget and economy ministers meet Germany's finance
and economy ministers in Berlin on Monday. The two countries'
economy ministers have already asked experts to come up with
reform recommendations for both countries.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said this week the
structural deficit, which is adjusted for economic fluctuations,
would next year be at its lowest level for 14 years, suggesting
the Commission might want to focus more on that.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke and Marine Pennetier in
Paris; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Crispian Balmer)