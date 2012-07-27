PARIS, July 27 French President Francois
Hollande and his German counterpart, Angela Merkel, will speak
on the telephone at 1 p.m. (1100 GMT) to discuss the
implementation of decisions made at an end-June European Union
Summit, a French source said on Friday.
The French, Italian and Spanish governments are pushing for
the decisions made in Brussels to be implemented swiftly in
order to speed up help for Italy and Spain, where borrowing
costs have soared in recent days.
Separately, the French daily Le Monde reported that euro
zone governments and the European Central Bank are preparing to
intervene to help settle financial markets.