* Hollande raises spectre of renegotiating European accord
* Socialist says deficits won't come down without growth
* Sarkozy wants mid-2012 ratification
By Brian Love
PARIS, Dec 12 French Socialist Francois
Hollande said on Monday that he would seek to renegotiate the
terms of the latest euro zone rescue plan if elected president
next year.
European leaders agreed in Brussels on Friday to draft a new
treaty for deeper economic integration and tougher budget
discipline, with near-automatic sanctions for those whose
deficits overshoot.
"Without economic growth we will achieve none of the targets
on deficit reduction," said Hollande, who said the accord was
insufficient both as a short-term answer and a long-term
solution to the continent's sovereign debt crisis.
The deal seeks to end almost two years of turmoil in
financial markets. Hollande's promise to challenge it irked the
conservative UMP party of President Nicolas Sarkozy, who hopes
the tricky process of ratification across the region will be
wrapped up by shortly after mid-year.
Hollande is ahead in opinion polls for the two-round
presidential election next April 22 and May 6, although his lead
has narrowed in recent weeks as Sarkozy has striven to make
progress on the euro rescue plan.
HOW FAR WOULD RENEGOTIATION GO?
Sarkozy, one of the main instigators of the European summit
accord, has yet to declare his intentions but is widely expected
to seek re-election and face Hollande in the deciding second
round of the contest.
If Hollande wins, Socialist Party spokesman Benoit Hamon
said, "we are not going to seek the ratification of a treaty we
did not negotiate, and which we think makes for more crisis than
there was already."
The Socialists engaged in similar sabre-rattling back in
1997 when they vowed to renegotiate Europe's deficit-control
rules, known as the stability pact, if they won power.
They did, but the renegotiation ultimately boiled down to a
semantic one. The deal was re-labelled as the stability and
growth pact, in a nod to the need for economic expansion
alongside fiscal rectitude.
Parliamentary elections take place in the weeks after the
May presidential result. The Socialists hope a Hollande election
win will create the momentum needed to secure control of
parliament in June.