PARIS Feb 24 France will abide by its budget commitments but will do so at its own pace, President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday after the head of the Eurogroup said there were no exceptions for large countries and France must meet EU budget targets.

"France always meets its commitments ... and it will do so in the coming months and years," Hollande said when asked about France's commitment to bring its public deficit under the EU cap of 3 percent of GDP in 2017.

France and Italy both want to act for growth, investments and structural reforms, Hollande said after meeting with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

"It is because we have this drive for growth and reforms that we can have our own pace for the reduction of public deficits, even if that process is under way and will not be called into question."

The European Commission is expected to rule on France's budget slippages in early March. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Alexandria Sage; Writing by Ingrid Melander)