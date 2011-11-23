PARIS Nov 23 Finance Minister Francois
Baroin said on Wednesday that France believed the European
Central Bank should act as a lender of last resort to halt
contagion in the euro zone, but German opposition and EU
treaties were preventing it from doing so.
"We have always considered...that a central bank is
responsible for sustaining the economic activity in the zone for
which it is responsible," Baroin told a conference, saying the
U.S. Federal Reserve, the Swiss central bank and the Bank of
England had played this role effectively during the crisis.
"The best response to avoid contagion in countries like
Spain and Italy is, from the French viewpoint, an intervention,
(or) the possibility of intervention or announcement of
intervention by a lender of last resort, which would be the
European Central Bank," said Baroin.
"Today that is not possible for two reasons," he said.
"European treaties do not allow it and Germany... does not want
it."
(Reporting By Daniel Flynn)