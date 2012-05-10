* France's Hollande meets Juncker ahead Berlin trip
* Hollande will seek compromise but also stand firm
* Juncker talks follow Van Rompuy meeting Wednesday
By Nicholas Vinocur and Catherine Bremer
PARIS, May 10 French president-elect Francois
Hollande signalled to Germany on Thursday that he will not be
deflected from his drive to change Europe's focus from austerity
to growth after Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected any economic
stimulus on credit.
Hollande met Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker in
Paris as he tries to rally European partners to support his push
to change the focus of euro zone policy.
The Socialist will travel to Germany on Tuesday hours after
his inauguration as president to press his demand to add growth
measures to Europe's budget discipline treaty with Merkel.
Germany's conservative chancellor told parliament in Berlin
that "growth on credit" would just tip Europe deeper into
crisis, rejecting stimulus policies that would require new
debt.
French Socialist Party spokesman Benoit Hamon retorted:
"Angela Merkel is sticking to her position but she cannot
override the will of the French people."
Juncker, head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance
ministers and prime minister of Luxembourg, declined comment on
the substance of his hour-long meeting with Hollande. He said on
Monday he had told the president-elect by telephone that growth
elements could be tacked on as long as the fiscal pact was not
altered.
Merkel has also insisted that the essence of the treaty
could not be unpicked but Socialist party heavyweights have
insisted that Hollande would not submit the pact for
ratification unless he can get pro-growth elements added to it.
When they meet, Hollande may have to promise Merkel to pass
a "super-law" committing France to sticking to deficit-cutting
targets in return for German acceptance of some of his proposals
for growth-stimulating instruments.
Hollande has already vowed to pass legislation that would
force the government to meet targets, a move that should satisfy
the fiscal pact signed by 25 European Union leaders in March.
Yet it could be tricky for him politically to give Berlin a
firm promise a month from a parliamentary election in which he
is anxious to win a clear left-wing majority.
Hollande, who defeated conservative President Nicolas
Sarkozy last Sunday, has had to walk a tight path between
reassuring financial markets that he will adhere to deficit
goals and promising voters that he will put their wellbeing
ahead of the pressure for more austerity.
Merkel, talking tough ahead of a major regional election on
Sunday which her Christian Democratic party seems likely to
lose, insisted there is no alternative to the debt- and
deficit-reduction programmes being demanded of countries like
Greece. But she is broadly open to Hollande's ideas now that he
has stopped publicly demanding the creation of common euro zone
bonds.
NEW FRANCO-GERMAN BALANCE
The Socialist is proposing four ideas: more financing for
the European Investment Bank, European "project bonds" to fund
infrastructure programmes, the creation of a financial
transactions tax and better use of EU structural funds.
Hollande's aides say he will seek a compromise with Merkel
and his aim is to get their relationship off on a good footing,
but they also say he will stand firm on his basic principles.
Analysts see it unlikely Hollande would risk any conflict
that would alarm markets over his committment to deficit goals.
"Merkel will probably be pragmatic. Hollande should get
project bonds, but he will need to deliver a bankable guarantee
that he can get a balanced budget law through parliament," said
Nomura chief politial analyst Alastair Newton.
"It's not Francois Hollande's style to seek conflict. He is
a man who has built his career on consensus and conciliation and
he will want to form a bond with Merkel," he added.
Hollande also backs allowing the European Central Bank to
directly lend to troubled states via the euro zone's bailout
fund. He told online magazine Slate.fr last week that having
opposed euro bonds, Berlin could not now veto that idea too.
Germany's centre-left opposition, emboldened by Hollande's
election, has begun calling for a "growth pact" to be added to
the EU fiscal pact, which still requires ratification by several
national parliaments.
Hollande's decision to meet Juncker before Merkel, as well
as European Council President Herman Van Rompuy who he saw on
Wednesday, is a sign he wants to broaden out euro zone
decision-making from the "Merkozy" duo formed by Merkel and
outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy, a senior Socialist said.
"We are no longer in the era of the Franco-German couple,
though there is no substitute for Franco-German harmony," Hubert
Vedrine, a former foreign minister, told the daily Liberation.
He said Hollande wanted to rebalance the relationship with
Germany politically and economically - and psychologically.
"For that, he needs to bring other partners back into the
game. And not be afraid of making things clear with Berlin,
because on a lot of issues we have different approaches."