PARIS, June 26 The finance ministers of Germany,
France, Italy and Spain will meet in Paris on Tuesday evening as
the euro zone's top four members try again to resolve their
differences ahead of a European Union summit later in the week.
The same four countries' leaders met last Friday in Rome,
and French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel - split over whether to offer weak euro states
more financing guarantees - will hold eve-of-summit bilateral
talks this Wednesday.
"We are in an active phase of preparation for this summit,"
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said, announcing
Tuesday's talks in an interview on France Info radio.
"We want to work with Germany," he said, asked about the
pressure on Hollande and other EU leaders to reach an agreement
robust enough to persuade sceptical financial markets that they
can bring the bloc's spiralling debt crisis under control.
"Tomorrow there is a meeting, which will be very important,
between Francois Hollande and Angela Merkel and this evening I
will receive the finance ministers ... along with the European
Commissioner," Moscovici said.
Hollande wants measures like mutualised debt and joint bank
deposit guarantees to be worked on at the same time as moves
towards deeper fiscal integration, while Merkel is insisting on
an accord on closer integration before any other steps are
taken.
Merkel dashed any lingering hopes in markets on Monday that
she would agree to Europe issuing common bonds any time soon to
underpin its single currency, after Spain formally became the
fourth state to request a financial rescue.
Hours later, Cyprus became the fifth.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, Italian Deputy
Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli and Spanish Economy Minister
Luis de Guindos were expected to attend Tuesday's meeting in
Paris, along with EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner
Olli Rehn.
There was no immediate information on whether there would be
a news conference or joint statement following the talks.
EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday are
expected to agree on a growth package pushed by Paris worth
around 130 billion euros ($162 billion) in project bonds,
reallocated structural funds and European Investment Bank loans.
They will also discuss proposals for a cross-border banking
union offering deposit guarantees and integrated supervision and
proposals to move towards closer fiscal integration, which
Merkel wants agreed before considering collective solutions like
euro bonds.