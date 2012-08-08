PARIS Aug 9 France's Constitutional Council is
to decide on Thursday whether adopting the EU's budget
responsibility pact requires amending the constitution - which
could complicate French ratification of the accord intended to
bolster the euro.
The fiscal pact, signed in March and committing governments
to tight deficit limits, must be ratified by 12 of the 17 euro
zone countries before it can come into force in January, with
the aim of calming investors concerned at heavy public debts.
Socialist President Francois Hollande wants to avoid writing
a fiscal rule into the constitution, something left-wingers
oppose, and instead hopes to pass a powerful form of law through
parliament that will hold ministers to the EU budget targets.
If the Council, France's highest constitutional body and
made up of a mixture of career jurists and former politicians,
rules against him and decides the pact requires a constitutional
amendment, that could delay ratification by several weeks and
trigger a divisive debate on European integration.
Debate within the Socialist Party over how much say EU
institutions should have over national affairs threatens to
become a problem for Hollande as he tries to reassure Berlin
that he accepts a road map to fiscal union - while avoiding
forcing austerity budgets on France so early in his term.
Elected in May on a pledge to revive industry and halt
rising unemployment, Hollande is battling to meet tough deficit
targets amid a rash of job cuts and signs the economy will slip
into recession in the third quarter.
ALL-DAY SITTING
The Constitutional Council will meet all day on Thursday on
the fiscal rule and other issues and is due to deliver its
verdict late in the evening or early on Friday. Jurists told
Reuters this week the verdict was too close to call.
The fiscal pact, which 25 EU states signed up to in March,
obliges governments to write into national law a commitment to
restrict structural deficits to within 0.5 percent of gross
domestic product under normal circumstances.
Were the Council to decide a powerfully binding form of law
- known as an organic law - would suffice in France, as Hollande
wants, such legislation would probably be put to a normal
parliamentary vote in the last week of September and the
Socialists' majority should mean it would pass fairly smoothly.
If, however, the Council decides a constitutional amendment
is needed, then the two houses of parliament, the National
Assembly and Senate, would requite a special, joint session at
the historic palace of Versailles, outside Paris, and that would
be most likely to take place in October or even November.
Backing from centrist and conservative lawmakers should
ensure the required three-fifths majority for constitutional
change, but the process could push back final ratification of
the fiscal pact until December, leaving a shadow of uncertainty
hanging over jittery financial markets.
The only other way around a vote of the joint chambers of
parliament would be to call a referendum on the issue, something
Hollande wants to avoid after his part in a failed campaign in
2005, when French voters rejected an EU constitution.
Several countries, including Italy and Germany, have already
ratified the pact, but Germany's constitutional court is
examining complaints over whether it complies with national laws
and will make its ruling on Sept. 12.