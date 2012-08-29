PARIS Aug 29 France's policy priority is to
restore stability to Europe, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault
said on Wednesday, pledging that Paris would stick to its EU
budget deficit commitments.
"Today, the crisis in the euro zone is weighing heavily on
economic activity. Our priority is to reestablish a stable
environment in Europe so that our companies can fully benefit
from the single market," Ayrault told a conference of business
leaders.
"From that point of view, we need to reinforce France's
financial credibility," he said, alluding to a deficit target of
3 percent next year, which he acknowledged would involve
difficult spending restraint. "This target will be met."
Amid speculation that President Francois Hollande was siding
with euro zone stragglers Italy and Spain against the austerity
policies of German leader Angela Merkel, Ayrault stressed that
Paris and Berlin remained closely aligned.
"The Franco-German couple is more necessary than ever," he
said, adding however that this could not be an exclusive pact.