BRIEF-SAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES
* SAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES
PARIS Dec 14 France and Germany want to hold a euro zone summit in January focused on growth, competitiveness and jobs, French government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse said on Wednesday.
"France and Germany are asking that the first European Council in January on the strategy of the euro zone be on the theme of growth, competitiveness and jobs," Pecresse told reporters after a weekly meeting of ministers.
Asked about France's triple-A rating credit -- which Standard & Poor's has warned it could downgrade -- Pecresse said investors "do not doubt" the country's ability to pay back its debts.
* SAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES
* Gold rebounds from weakest level since June 2 * Palladium edges away from 16-year high hit last week * Silver hits weakest since May 19 (Rewrites throughout, updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Maytaal Angel NEW YORK/LONDON, June 13 Gold turned slightly higher on Tuesday, as the market awaited signals of future monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a Senate panel's questioning of Attorney General Jeff S