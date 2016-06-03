BRUSSELS, June 3 The executive European
Commission responded to suggestions it has shown favouritism to
France by insisting on Friday that it applies budget rules
equally to all EU states, big and small.
The European Commission was reacting to rare criticism from
the current Dutch head of the euro zone finance ministers group
after the Commission's president, Jean-Claude Juncker, said it
had granted Paris budgetary leeway "because it's France".
Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in a
newspaper interview that if Juncker really felt France was
exceptional, then "this really damages" the Commission's
credibility as guardian of the EU's Stability and Growth Pact.
Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news
briefing there was room for discretion in implementing the pact.
"The application of the Pact is rule-based and
evidence-based and takes into account the political and legal
discretion which the rules themselves foresee," he said.
Specifics of each case were considered "while ensuring equal
treatment", he said.
He said Juncker made clear that the Commission would not
differentiate between big and small states in applying the
rules.
Juncker said France, co-founder of the European Union and
second biggest economy in the euro zone, should "absolutely"
have a budget deficit below the 3 percent target set by EU rules
next year. It is currently higher.
Asked whether France might get some leeway on that 3 percent
target, he replied in televised remarks: "I continue giving
leeway to France. One day it's important to do without leeway."
Asked why France had been given leeway before, he said:
"Because it's France. The usual France. I know France well, its
reflexes, its internal reactions, its multiple facets. We cannot
apply the Stability Pact blindly."
Dijsselbloem responded: "We need the Commission to be in the
lead. To be objective. Indifferent to small countries, big
countries. Indifferent, whatever there are elections coming up
or we just had election, or there will be elections next year.
"The biggest concern is whether the Pact is being upheld and
the Commission is credible."
Last year, the Commission recommended France get an extra
two years to bring its deficit below the ceiling of 3 percent of
GDP, extending the deadline for the third time since 2009.
The recommendation riled some smaller euro zone countries
and some within the Commission because many policy-makers saw it
as undermining the credibility of budget rules that were
sharpened during the sovereign debt crisis.
Last month the Commission also pushed back to July a
decision on whether to fine Spain and Portugal for missing
budgetary targets to wait for the result of Spanish elections at
the end of June. France has elections next year.
