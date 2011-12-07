PARIS Dec 7 France and Germany want a new EU framework to allow for progress on creating a common corporate tax base, a financial transaction tax and labour market regulations, according to a joint Franco-German letter sent on Wednesday to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy.

"A new common legal framework, fully consistent with the internal market, should be established to allowing for faster progress in specific areas," the letter said.

It said the framework should cover financial regulation, harmonisation of the corporate tax base, the creation of a financial transaction tax, growth supporting policies and more efficient use of European funds in the euro area.

The main thrust of the letter was to call for changes in the European Union treaty in line with modifications President Nicolas Sarkozy and Chancellor Angela Merkel outlined in Paris on Monday as a response to Europe's debt crisis.