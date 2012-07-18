PARIS, July 18 France's economy should be able
to grow by at least 1 percent next year if the government
presses ahead with deficit reduction plans and reforms, Bank of
France Governor Christian Noyer said.
"We are in a severe economic slowdown in Europe," Noyer told
Europe 1 radio, adding that President Francois Hollande must
continue to reduce the budget deficit to ensure that borrowing
costs remain low.
"I consider that 1 percent growth should be reachable (in
2013), at least 1 percent," he said.
"What the government can do is put in place a reform of the
cost of labour and ease the burden on salaries of financing
welfare," Noyer said. "We need to find other resources."
Noyer, a member of the European Central Bank's governing
council, also urged euro zone governments to press ahead quickly
with implementing new fiscal rules and measures for common
banking supervision.