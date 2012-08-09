PARIS Aug 9 France's Constitutional Council
ruled on Thursday that the EU's budget responsibility pact did
not require a change to the constitution, easing the path to
ratification of the accord and removing a potential headache for
President Francois Hollande.
The court's ruling opens the way for Hollande's Socialist
government, which had insisted it did not want to write a
budgetary rule into the constitution, to implement the pact as
soon as September using a "super-law" that requires only a
simple majority in parliament.
A constitutional reform would have required a three-fifths
majority in a special joint session of parliament and could have
entailed an indepth debate on Europe which could have exposed
divisions in Socialist ranks.