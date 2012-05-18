* Schaeuble says Greeks must choose if want to stay in euro
* Says confident France will ratify European budget pact
* French PM says unused structural funds must go to Greece
By Daniel Flynn
PARIS, May 18 Market turmoil over the euro zone
crisis could last another 12 to 24 months, German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday, saying it was up to
the Greeks to decide if they wanted to stay in the single
currency.
Schaeuble said he was confident France's new Socialist
government would ratify Europe fiscal pact because policymakers
were working on a strategy to improve growth, as demanded by
French President Francois Hollande.
"Regarding the crisis of confidence in the euro ... in 12 to
24 months we will see a calming of the financial markets," he
told France's Europe 1 radio.
Investors spooked by the political turmoil in Greece and an
escalating banking crisis in Spain have piled into safer assets
in recent days, erasing this year's gains in share markets and
sending core sovereign bond yields to new lows.
With Greece heading towards another election on June 17, the
German minister said only the Greek people could decide whether
the recession-mired country would stay in the euro. An election
this month failed to provide a government after a strong showing
by parties opposed to EU/IMF bailouts.
"It's up to Greek politicians to explain the reality to
their people and not make false promises," he said. "There are
too many Greek politicians who say that Europe is the cause of
their problems. It's not true."
"We want Greece to stay in the euro but meet its commitments
and that's a decision that's up to the Greeks," he said, adding
the government must push ahead with reforms to return its
economy to health.
Recent polls have suggested fresh elections would lead to a
win for the conservative New Democracy party, which could form a
government in favour of the rescue package.
'WORKING ON GROWTH'
Schaeuble said he was confident France would ratify the
treaty on budget discipline signed by 25 EU leaders in March,
despite Hollande's demands to add a growth dimension to a
treaty.
The Socialist president has warned that, otherwise,
German-led austerity in Europe would drag the region towards a
prolonged, damaging recession.
"I don't think anyone is seriously considering renegotiating
the budget pact. The new French president is simply saying that
is not all we should be doing. He wants to add other elements -
of course we are working on growth, on youth unemployment. We
are doing that already," Schaeuble said.
Germany has retained faith with a mantra of fiscal
discipline even as voters have toppled belt-tightening
governments in France and elsewhere.
But pressure has been growing for it to shift its stance
towards more of a pro-growth agenda, and that is likely to be
ratcheted up at this weekend's G8 summit in the United States.
At a meeting in Berlin on Tuesday, hours after his
inauguration, Hollande agreed with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel that the two allies would submit proposals for
stimulating growth to a European summit in June.
Hollande has called for more lending by the European
Investment Bank, better use of EU Structural Funds, the
introduction of joint project bonds to finance infrastructure
schemes and a financial transactions tax to fund development.
"We are open to all suggestions which would help us to
increase growth but we have to see if these propositions are
useful," Schaeuble said.
New French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, speaking on
France Inter radio, said that structural funds should be
channeled to Greece to help it grow, not just focus on reducing
its debt.
"Greece needs to revive its economy. There are unused
structural funds and what's needed now is help to secure that
revival alongside putting its accounts back in shape," he said.
"We waited too long before helping Greece. This has been going
on for two years now and only gets worse."
Ahead of the G8 summit, Ayrault said Washington was asking
why Europe had not done more to stimulate its economy. "We want
a change of course in Europe on economic growth," he said.