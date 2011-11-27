* Short term EMU bond fund would borrow for euro states
* Deficit sinners would pay surcharge, serial offenders
excluded
By Paul Taylor
BRUSSELS, Nov 28 Euro zone states should
pool their short-term borrowing via a joint fund to enable
countries pursuing EU-approved policies, but unable to borrow
at normal rates, to access affordable funding, a European
think-tank panel proposed on Monday.
A group of bankers, economists and market experts from the
European League for Economic Cooperation suggested an EMU Bond
Fund as a bridging solution to the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis, aimed at restoring market confidence.
"Our modest proposal is designed to provide a limited degree
of mutual support that will be sufficient to allow adequate time
to states that are themselves trying to restore their
competitiveness," the authors wrote.
"If the euro zone demonstrates that it is on track to meet
these initial economic (and political) goals of renewed
competitiveness and sound public finance, then its individual
members will have a compelling story to tell the investors of
the world."
The fund, which would last only four years, would complement
moves to instill stricter fiscal discipline and economic reform
in the European Union. It would be open to all euro area states
whose policies had been approved by the European authorities.
EU paymaster Germany has so far rejected all proposals for
joint bond issuance, arguing that it would remove the market
incentive on governments to implement painful austerity measures
and economic reforms.
Berlin, backed by the Dutch, Finns and Austrians, is also
concerned that common euro zone bonds would increase its own
cost of borrowing.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has said common bonds could only
come at the end of a process of fiscal integration, but the
proposal suggests an immediate solution to get over the crisis
threatening the survival of the euro zone in its current form.
The proposed fund would borrow in the markets for at most a
two-year term to match the borrowing profile of client states.
Its capacity would be large enough to finance for the next
two years all the maturing bonds of euro area states that were
unable to access capital markets on normal terms.
Italy, whose short-term borrowing rate hit 8 percent on
Friday, a cost widely regarded as unsustainable, needs to
refinance more than 300 billion euros in maturing debt next year
alone.
The panel said borrowings would enjoy a guarantee involving
all participating euro area states. The exact nature of the
guarantee remains to be determined, subject to a market survey.
Countries that breached the EU's budget deficit ceiling of 3
percent of gross domestic product would have to pay an interest
rate surcharge. States subject to sustained sanctions under the
EU's Stability Pact rules would cease to be eligible to borrow
from the fund.
"This scheme guarantees access to finance at 'reasonable'
cost for all member states, stabilizes the monetary union,
shelters countries from strong swings in market sentiment and
improves fiscal discipline in the eurozone," the authors said.
"The announcement would be a huge political statement about
commitment to resolve the problems of some euro area member
states and deepen economic union substantially. It would be the
'big bazooka' that an outsider has called for," they said.
The authors included economists Graham Bishop of Britain and
Rene Smits of the Netherlands, Austrian central bank official
Franz Nauschnigg, the head of the European Capital Markets
Association, Rene Karsenti of France, and bankers Wim Boomstra
and Shahin Kamalodin of Rabobank, Niels Gilbert of DNB and
Nicolás Trillo Ezquerra of Spanish bank BBVA.
All participated in a private capacity.
(Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)