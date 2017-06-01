* Proposal meant to deepen EU integration after UK leaves
* Would be financed by borrowing, with euro zone finmin
* Euro zone could issue collective debt -Commission
* Germany opposes any move to issue collective debt
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, June 1 French central bank governor
François Villeroy de Galhau backed on Thursday a European
Commission proposal to create a euro zone stabilisation fund and
later a proper budget, financed through borrowing and managed by
a finance minister for the euro zone.
The Commission said on Wednesday the euro zone might need to
issue collective debt and run a joint budget, among ideas for
deeper European Union integration around the single currency
after Britain leaves the bloc in 2019.
But Germany said it opposed any plans for the EU to issue
collective debt. The centre-right political group
in the European Parliament said governments should first start
observing existing EU rules before deepening cooperation.
Villeroy de Galhau told the Brussels Economic Forum in a
speech that the euro zone should start with a stabilisation
fund, generated through borrowing and worth 1-2 percent of euro
zone GDP. The fund would support, via loans, counter-cyclical
policies of governments faced with asymmetric economic shocks.
To succeed with the fund, the euro zone would also have to
create a finance minister, who would be both a member of the
European Commission and the chairman of euro zone finance
ministers at the same time.
He would have to be accountable to the European Parliament
and supported by a European treasury, based on the expertise of
European Commission staff and on an independent advisory
Economic Policy Council. The minister would also represent the
euro zone internationally.
Villeroy de Galhau said that in the longer term, as mutual
trust between the euro zone's countries increased, it could
create as a last step a genuine euro area budget, led by the
finance minister.
"However, in no way is this euro area budget to be confused
with a one-way 'transfer union' – and here I understand the
German fears," Villeroy de Galhau said, using Germany's
pejorative word for governments in rich EU countries granting
taxpayer money to poorer EU states.
"It should potentially benefit all – not only the weaker –
euro area countries, and would be rooted in increased economic
convergence," he said.
The euro area budget would be used to finance certain
European public goods such as digital technology, transition to
other forms of energy or the integration of refugees.
It could also include a European-wide unemployment insurance
scheme - another idea mentioned in the Commission paper.
"To be effective, it would need to be able to directly issue
common debt – for the future – and/or raise taxes," Villeroy de
Galhau said, noting that it would be a "quantum leap" in the
nature of the EU.
He further said that because of the lack of coordination of
policies among euro zone governments, the 19-country bloc was
growing slower than it could.
"The opportunity cost of not sufficiently coordinating our
fiscal policies in the aftermath of the crisis may have amounted
to 1 to 2 GDP points in the euro area," Villeroy de Galhau said.
"Moreover, taken together, deficiencies in the coordination
of both our fiscal and structural policies may have cost between
2 and 3 GDP points between 2011 and 2013."
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop/Mark Heinrich)