OTTAWA, June 14 The United States and other non-European members of the Group of 20 leading economies should keep up pressure on Europe to deal with its debt crisis, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.

"It is important that we and the United States as well, and the other non-European G20 countries continue to exert pressure on the euro-zone countries to deal with this matter because it can have unfortunate consequences for the global economy," he told reporters ahead of the June 18-19 G20 summit.

Canada has opposed giving money to the International Monetary Fund to bail Europe out, saying Europe had some of the wealthiest countries in the world, but Flaherty said he did see a traditional role for the IMF in assisting in the implementation and monitoring of fiscal plans.