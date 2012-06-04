BRIEF-myFC plans to raise SEK 32.3 million through a directed share issue
* HANDELSBANKEN FONDER NEW MAJOR OWNER IN MYFC; BOARD AND STAFF TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP SIGNIFICANTLY
OTTAWA, June 4 Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations will hold a conference call on Tuesday morning to discuss the European debt crisis, but there will be no Group of 20 (G20) ministerial call, a spokeswoman for Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.
The spokeswoman made the statement to clarify remarks Flaherty made to reporters early on Monday. She said there would be no G20 ministerial call on the European crisis on Tuesday.
Flaherty, asked whether the crisis was an issue for the G20, said earlier: "I've been having discussions and I will have more discussions tomorrow morning and subsequently with my G7 colleagues. Those discussions also take place with some of the non-European members of the G20 ... who are concerned around the world outside of the euro zone with the potential consequences of a crisis in the euro zone, particularly a banking crisis."
* HANDELSBANKEN FONDER NEW MAJOR OWNER IN MYFC; BOARD AND STAFF TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP SIGNIFICANTLY
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT, June 9 Hapag-Lloyd's merger with Arab Shipping Company, which is owned by six Gulf states, is proceeding as planned, despite the row between Qatar and its neighbours, a source at the German shipping group told Reuters on Friday.