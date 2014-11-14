BRUSSELS, Nov 14 The European Union's statistics
office Eurostat released the following data on gross domestic
product growh in the euro zone in the third quarter of 2014.
Economst polled by Reuters had expected quarter-on-quarter
growth of 0.1 percent and year-on-year growth of 0.7 percent in
the third quarter.
Growth rates of GDP in volume
(based on seasonally adjusted* data)
Percentage change Percentage change
compared with the compared with the same
previous quarter quarter of the
previous year
2013 2014 2013 2014
Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3
EA18 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.4 1.0 0.8 0.8
EU28 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.3 1.0 1.5 1.3 1.3
Member States
Belgium 0.2 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.6 1.2 1.0 0.8
Bulgaria 0.6 0.1 0.3 0.5 1.9 1.5 1.8 1.6
Czech Republic 1.1 0.6 0.3 0.3 1.1 2.6 2.5 2.3
Denmark 0.0 0.1 0.2 : 0.7 0.6 1.1 :
Germany 0.4 0.8 -0.1 0.1 1.1 2.3 1.4 1.2
Estonia 1.0 0.3 1.1 0.2 1.5 0.6 2.9 2.3
Ireland -0.1 2.8 1.5 : -1.2 5.1 6.5 :
Greece -0.4 0.8 0.3 0.7 -2.9 -0.3 0.4 1.4
Spain 0.3 0.4 0.6 0.5 0.1 0.7 1.3 1.6
France 0.2 0.0 -0.1 0.3 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.4
Croatia -0.6 0.2 -0.3 : -0.9 -0.4 -1.0 :
Italy -0.1 0.0 -0.2 -0.1 -1.2 -0.3 -0.3 -0.4
Cyprus -0.6 -0.5 -0.4 -0.4 -4.7 -3.6 -2.2 -2.0
Latvia 0.7 0.3 0.8 0.4 4.4 2.3 3.3 2.2
Lithuania 0.8 0.4 0.9 0.4 3.1 3.4 3.3 2.6
Luxembourg 0.2 1.7 0.7 : 1.3 3.9 3.2 :
Hungary 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.5 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.1
Malta 0.8 0.4 1.4 : 2.4 3.6 2.5 :
Netherlands** 0.6 -0.3 0.6 0.2 1.0 0.0 1.1 1.1
Austria*** 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.9 0.5 0.3
Poland 0.6 1.1 0.7 0.9 2.7 3.5 3.4 3.4
Portugal 1.0 -0.4 0.3 0.2 1.6 1.0 0.9 1.0
Romania 1.1 0.5 -0.3 1.9 4.7 3.9 2.2 3.3
Slovenia 1.2 0.0 1.0 : 1.9 1.9 2.8 :
Slovakia 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 2.1 2.3 2.5 2.5
Finland -0.3 -0.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.3
Sweden 1.2 0.1 0.7 : 2.8 1.7 2.6 :
United Kingdom 0.6 0.7 0.9 0.7 2.7 2.9 3.2 3.0
Other countries
Iceland -1.3 -1.0 -1.2 : 4.3 -1.4 2.2 :
Switzerland 0.5 0.4 0.2 : 2.1 2.4 1.5 :
United States 0.9 -0.5 1.1 0.9 3.1 1.9 2.6 2.3
: Data not available.
* The seasonal adjustment does not include a working-day
correction for Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and
Iceland.
** Percentage change compared with the same quarter of the
previous year calculated from working-day adjusted data.
*** The Austrian Institute of Economic Research in its domestic
publication uses the trend cycle growth rate. Quarterly national
accounts data in unadjusted and seasonally adjusted format are
published by Statistics Austria 2 months after the reference
period.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)