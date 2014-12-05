BRUSSELS, Dec 5 The European Union's
statistics office published the following data on euro zone
gross domestic product in the third quarter, confirming its
previous estimate and market expectations.
Growth rates of GDP in volume
(based on seasonally adjusted* data)
Percentage change Percentage change
compared with the compared with the
previous quarter same quarter of the
previous year
2013 2014 2013 2014
Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3
EA18 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.4 1.1 0.8 0.8
EU28 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.9 1.5 1.3 1.3
Member States
Belgium 0.2 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.6 1.2 1.0 0.9
Bulgaria 0.6 0.1 0.3 0.4 1.9 1.5 1.8 1.5
Czech 1.1 0.6 0.2 0.4 1.1 2.6 2.3 2.4
Republic
Denmark 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.5 0.4 0.3 1.1 0.9
Germany 0.4 0.8 -0.1 0.1 1.1 2.3 1.4 1.2
Estonia 1.0 0.3 1.1 0.2 1.5 0.6 2.9 2.3
Ireland -0.1 2.8 1.5 : -1.2 5.1 6.5 :
Greece -0.3 0.8 0.4 0.7 -2.9 -0.3 0.4 1.6
Spain 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.5 -0.1 0.6 1.2 1.6
France 0.2 0.0 -0.1 0.3 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.4
Croatia** -0.6 0.2 -0.3 : -1.1 -0.6 -0.8 -0.
5
Italy -0.1 0.0 -0.2 -0.1 -1.2 -0.3 -0.4 -0.
5
Cyprus -0.6 -0.5 -0.4 -0.4 -4.7 -3.6 -2.2 -2.
0
Latvia 0.7 0.3 0.8 0.5 4.4 2.3 3.3 2.4
Lithuania 0.8 0.4 0.9 0.4 3.1 3.4 3.3 2.6
Luxembourg 0.2 1.7 0.7 : 1.3 3.9 3.2 :
Hungary 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.5 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.1
Malta 0.8 0.4 1.4 : 2.4 3.6 2.5 :
Netherlands* 0.6 -0.3 0.6 0.2 0.8 0.1 1.1 1.0
**
Austria 0.2 0.1 0.0 -0.3 0.5 0.9 0.5 0.0
Poland 0.6 1.1 0.7 0.9 2.7 3.5 3.4 3.4
Portugal 1.0 -0.4 0.3 0.3 1.6 1.0 0.9 1.1
Romania 0.9 0.7 -0.4 1.8 4.6 4.0 2.2 3.0
Slovenia 1.3 0.1 1.1 0.7 1.9 1.9 2.8 3.1
Slovakia 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 2.1 2.3 2.5 2.5
Finland -0.3 -0.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.
3
Sweden 1.1 0.2 0.5 0.3 2.5 1.6 2.4 2.1
United 0.6 0.7 0.9 0.7 2.7 2.9 3.2 3.0
Kingdom
Other countries
Iceland -1.3 -1.0 -1.2 : 4.3 -1.4 2.2 :
Norway -0.1 0.5 1.1 0.5 1.3 2.1 2.0 2.0
Switzerland 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.6 2.2 2.5 1.6 1.9
United 0.9 -0.5 1.1 1.0 3.1 1.9 2.6 2.4
States
: Data not available.
* The seasonal adjustment does not include a working-day
correction for Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, the United
Kingdom and Iceland.
** Percentage change compared with the same quarter of
the previous year calculated from non-seasonally adjusted
data.
*** Percentage change compared with the same quarter of
the previous year calculated from working-day adjusted data.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)