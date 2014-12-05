BRUSSELS, Dec 5 The European Union's statistics office published the following data on euro zone gross domestic product in the third quarter, confirming its previous estimate and market expectations. Growth rates of GDP in volume (based on seasonally adjusted* data) Percentage change Percentage change compared with the compared with the previous quarter same quarter of the previous year 2013 2014 2013 2014 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 EA18 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.4 1.1 0.8 0.8 EU28 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.9 1.5 1.3 1.3 Member States Belgium 0.2 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.6 1.2 1.0 0.9 Bulgaria 0.6 0.1 0.3 0.4 1.9 1.5 1.8 1.5 Czech 1.1 0.6 0.2 0.4 1.1 2.6 2.3 2.4 Republic Denmark 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.5 0.4 0.3 1.1 0.9 Germany 0.4 0.8 -0.1 0.1 1.1 2.3 1.4 1.2 Estonia 1.0 0.3 1.1 0.2 1.5 0.6 2.9 2.3 Ireland -0.1 2.8 1.5 : -1.2 5.1 6.5 : Greece -0.3 0.8 0.4 0.7 -2.9 -0.3 0.4 1.6 Spain 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.5 -0.1 0.6 1.2 1.6 France 0.2 0.0 -0.1 0.3 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.4 Croatia** -0.6 0.2 -0.3 : -1.1 -0.6 -0.8 -0. 5 Italy -0.1 0.0 -0.2 -0.1 -1.2 -0.3 -0.4 -0. 5 Cyprus -0.6 -0.5 -0.4 -0.4 -4.7 -3.6 -2.2 -2. 0 Latvia 0.7 0.3 0.8 0.5 4.4 2.3 3.3 2.4 Lithuania 0.8 0.4 0.9 0.4 3.1 3.4 3.3 2.6 Luxembourg 0.2 1.7 0.7 : 1.3 3.9 3.2 : Hungary 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.5 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.1 Malta 0.8 0.4 1.4 : 2.4 3.6 2.5 : Netherlands* 0.6 -0.3 0.6 0.2 0.8 0.1 1.1 1.0 ** Austria 0.2 0.1 0.0 -0.3 0.5 0.9 0.5 0.0 Poland 0.6 1.1 0.7 0.9 2.7 3.5 3.4 3.4 Portugal 1.0 -0.4 0.3 0.3 1.6 1.0 0.9 1.1 Romania 0.9 0.7 -0.4 1.8 4.6 4.0 2.2 3.0 Slovenia 1.3 0.1 1.1 0.7 1.9 1.9 2.8 3.1 Slovakia 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 2.1 2.3 2.5 2.5 Finland -0.3 -0.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0. 3 Sweden 1.1 0.2 0.5 0.3 2.5 1.6 2.4 2.1 United 0.6 0.7 0.9 0.7 2.7 2.9 3.2 3.0 Kingdom Other countries Iceland -1.3 -1.0 -1.2 : 4.3 -1.4 2.2 : Norway -0.1 0.5 1.1 0.5 1.3 2.1 2.0 2.0 Switzerland 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.6 2.2 2.5 1.6 1.9 United 0.9 -0.5 1.1 1.0 3.1 1.9 2.6 2.4 States : Data not available. * The seasonal adjustment does not include a working-day correction for Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and Iceland. ** Percentage change compared with the same quarter of the previous year calculated from non-seasonally adjusted data. *** Percentage change compared with the same quarter of the previous year calculated from working-day adjusted data. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)