BRUSSELS, June 9 Household demand and investment
were the two biggest contributors to economic growth in the euro
zone in the first quarter, data showed on Tuesday, as the
European Union's statistic office confirmed its earlier growth
estimates.
Eurostat confirmed that gross domestic product in the 19
countries sharing the euro zone in the January-March period rose
0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter for a 1.0 percent year-on-year
gain - in line with market expectations.
Household consumption, long the more sluggish component of
euro zone growth, now contributed the most - 0.3 percentage
points to the overall quarterly result.
Investment added a further 0.2 percentage point and growing
inventories and government spending another 0.1 point each.
But the contribution from external trade was negative as
imports grew twice as fast as exports on a quarterly basis,
capping overall quarterly GDP growth at 0.4 percent.
The euro zone's biggest economy Germany grew 0.3 percent
quarter-on-quarter, second biggest France expanded 0.6 percent,
third biggest Italy 0.3 percent and fourth biggest Spain surged
0.9 percent.
The economies of Greece, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland
contracted.
