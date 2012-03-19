WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said Europe was only at the initial stages of a
long and difficult reform path and warned heavily indebted
countries not to resort to draconian measures to boost their
economies, according to congressional testimony released on
Monday.
"Economic growth is likely to be weak for some time. The path
of fiscal consolidation should be gradual with a multiyear
phase-in of reforms," Geithner said in remarks prepared for
delivery to the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday.
"If every time economic growth disappoints, governments are
forced to cut spending or raise taxes immediately to make up for
the impact of weaker growth on deficits, this would risk a
self-reinforcing negative spiral of growth-killing austerity,"
he said.