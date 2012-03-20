WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said Europe was only at the initial stages of a
long and difficult path toward fiscal sustainability and warned
heavily indebted countries not to resort to draconian measures
to fix their budgets, according to congressional testimony
released on Monday.
"Economic growth is likely to be weak for some time. The path
of fiscal consolidation should be gradual with a multiyear
phase-in of reforms," Geithner said in remarks prepared for
delivery to the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday.
"If every time economic growth disappoints, governments are
forced to cut spending or raise taxes immediately to make up for
the impact of weaker growth on deficits, this would risk a
self-reinforcing negative spiral of growth-killing austerity,"
he said.
The countries at the heart of Europe's debt crisis --
Greece, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Portugal -- have each taken
steps to reduce their budget deficits and impose reforms to make
their countries more competitive. Spain, for example, is
overhauling its financial sector and Ireland is recapitalizing
its banks.
But Geithner said fiscal reforms were only part of the
solution. "For these economic reforms to work, policymakers in
the Euro area will have to be careful to calibrate the mix of
financial support and the pace of fiscal consolidation," the
Treasury Secretary said.
"The reforms will take time and they will not work without
financial support that enables governments to borrow at
affordable rates and keeps the overall rates of interest across
the economy at levels that won't kill growth," said Geithner,
who has made similar remarks to Republican lawmakers about not
slashing the U.S. fiscal deficit at the expense of economic
stability and growth.