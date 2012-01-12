TOKYO Jan 12 Europe is making progress in
resolving its two-year-old sovereign debt crisis, but creating a
"firewall" around the euro zone to prevent the crisis from
spreading is a crucial next step, U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Thursday.
Geithner, who met his Japanese counterpart Jun Azumi to
discuss the world economy and seek cooperation on sanctions on
Iranian oil exports, also renewed Washington's call for more
flexible G20 currencies, a message mainly for Beijing, which is
reluctant to let its yuan strengthen more rapidly.
Geithner arrived in Tokyo after a two-day stop in Beijing
where his appeals for support of Iran sanctions met with a cool
reception from Chinese officials.
Azumi was more direct in pointing the finger at China while
defending Tokyo's own actions to restrain its high-flying yen.
"Currency rates should reflect economic fundamentals. Excess
volatility warrants monitoring but I will together with the U.S.
ask China to adopt more flexible currency rates in accordance
with demand from the international community," he told reporters
at a joint news conference with Geithner.
Tokyo says its three currency interventions in 2011 were in
keeping with the spirit of international commitments to flexible
exchange rates, and tackled excessive, speculative moves.
But in a rare move, the U.S. Treasury criticised Japan in a
semi-annual report issued last month for its solo intervention
to weaken the yen in August and October, saying it took place
when volatility was low and markets appeared to be functioning
normally.
Speaking of Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis,
Geithner welcomed the adoption of greater safeguards of
financial discipline but said those needed to flanked by funds
that would help contain the crisis.
"Europe is making progress in building a stronger fiscal
contract and strengthening its financial system. A necessary
compliment to that is to build a strong financial firewall."
European Union leaders have agreed to boost the
International Monetary Fund's crisis-fighting capacity and
accelerate the launch of a permanent rescue fund to mid-2012,
but investors fret it may yet again prove too little too late.