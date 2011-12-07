PARIS Dec 7 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner spoke with ECB President Mario Draghi and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde by telephone on Wednesday during a whirlwind round of diplomacy ahead of an EU summit, a U.S. Treasury official said.

Geithner, who met French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris earlier in the day, also spoke by telephone with outgoing Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero and with Singaporean Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who heads the IMF's steering committee, the IMFC.

The Treasury official declined to provide more details of the talks.

Geithner, who is on a lightning European visit ahead of an EU summit on Friday to seek a breakthrough in the euro zone's worsening debt crisis, flew to the southern French port of Marseille for talks with Spanish Prime Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy later on Wednesday.