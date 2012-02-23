BERLIN Feb 23 Resistance to the Greek
bailout is growing among German lawmakers in Chancellor Angela
Merkel's coalition, media reported, increasing the chances she
may need to rely on humiliating opposition support to win a vote
on it next week.
In comments to be published on Friday, budget spokesman
Norbert Barthle said that the number of Merkel's allies who will
vote against the bailout would be around a dozen, a figure
larger than the four who took that stance on Wednesday.
"The question of gaining a majority within the coalition
does not interest me," Barthle told the Rheinische Post
newspaper. "What's important is that we get a majority, and this
is ensured by support from the Social Democrats and Greens."
There is little doubt that the Bundestag lower house will
pass the package, agreed by euro zone finance ministers in the
early hours of Tuesday, due to backing from the opposition.
But it would be a blow to Merkel if she has to rely on the
opposition in Monday's vote, should more than 19 lawmakers vote
against or abstain.
Rebels have opposed the coalition on issues related to the
euro zone debt crisis before, notably in an October vote on
boosting the euro zone's European Financial Stability Facility
rescue fund, but so far Merkel has not had to rely on the
opposition.