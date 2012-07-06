BERLIN, July 6 Germany's panel of government
economic advisors said on Friday the decisions made at last
week's EU summit could stabilize the euro zone in the short term
but do not solve the crisis which could still escalate further.
The panel of so-called wise men, whose advice the government
does not have to follow, reiterated their call for a debt
redemption fund, and joined a chorus of critics in Germany
warning against the premature introduction of a banking union.
"The crisis remains unresolved and new escalations threaten
if the existing vicious circle of banking crisis, sovereign debt
crisis and macroeconomic crisis is not broken," they said in a
statement.
"For this reason the panel of experts has presented the
government with a report indicating ways to end the sovereign
debt crisis and the measures needed to stabilize the banking
sector in a sustainable fashion."
The wise man said they had elaborated on the concept of a
European Redemption Pact, which they already proposed late last
year. It would have a fixed time frame, they said, and allow for
the possibility of linking aid to conditions.
"This differentiates it from European Central Bank (ECB)
monetary policy measures," they said in the statement. "It can
be constructed such that European and constitutional standards
are respected."
The wise men, like many of their compatriots in leading
economic roles, have warned that monetary and fiscal policy are
becoming worryingly blurred and the ECB risks losing credibility
by buying the bonds of heavily-indebted euro zone states.
In their presentation of the pact last year, they said it
would involve countries with sovereign debt above 60 percent of
GDP pooling their excess debt into a redemption fund with common
liability. They would commit to reforms and see their debts
repaid over 20-25 years.
Within a few years the redemption fund could have a volume
of 2.3 trillion euros worth of bonds, the wise men's study said.
But Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel had said the
proposal would face several constitutional problems that would
require changes of European treaties. She also said the proposal
would be "impossible to implement in reality".
The wise men panel was also cautious on Friday about the
plans for European banking union that Merkel signed up to last
week, and that more than 150 economists criticized in a joint
open letter in a German daily this week.
"The solution to the acute crisis cannot lead to the
overhasty introduction of a banking union," the wise men said.
Under pressure to stem a two-year long debt crisis, euro
zone leaders last week agreed to take a first step towards a
European banking union and create a single banking supervisor
for the area's banks based around the ECB.
The deal, which also included a pledge to let the euro zone
rescue fund inject aid into stricken banks and intervene on bond
markets, has been portrayed in German media as a defeat for
Merkel and a victory for her Spanish and Italian counterparts.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh)