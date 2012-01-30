BERLIN Jan 30 The euro zone is discussing
ways to more closely guide the implementation of budget savings
programmes in countries that have taken up rescue funds, a
German finance ministry spokesman said on Monday.
"There are discussions in the euro zone about what we should
do when in certain cases, certain programmes go off track over a
long period, and time and again," spokesman Martin Kotthaus told
a regular news conference.
"In the eurogroup there is a discussion, and there are
different proposals and papers."
Greece, which has repeatedly failed to meet the fiscal
targets set out by its international lenders, is in talks to
finalise a second 130 billion-euro package.
Reuters reported on Friday that Germany wants Greece to give
up control of budget policy to European institutions as part of
discussions over the package.
"We have at the moment one country where the programme is
proving to be difficult, that is Greece, so it is about how we
respond when programmes don't work well for some time or are not
satisfactorily implemented," Kotthaus said.
"We have to see how discussions go ..and then we can decide
what the best path forwards is."
The Financial Times reported on Saturday that it had
obtained a copy of the proposal showing Germany wants a new euro
zone "budget commissioner" to have the power to veto budget
decisions taken by the Greek government if they are not in line
with targets set by international lenders.
Kotthaus said there were still shortcomings in the
implementation of Greece's savings programme.
The spokesman added that Greece's debt sustainability could
only be assessed after the conclusion of the discussions on
private sector involvement in a haircut on its sovereign debt.