BERLIN Jan 30 The euro zone is discussing ways to more closely guide the implementation of budget savings programmes in countries that have taken up rescue funds, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"There are discussions in the euro zone about what we should do when in certain cases, certain programmes go off track over a long period, and time and again," spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a regular news conference.

"In the eurogroup there is a discussion, and there are different proposals and papers."

Greece, which has repeatedly failed to meet the fiscal targets set out by its international lenders, is in talks to finalise a second 130 billion-euro package.

Reuters reported on Friday that Germany wants Greece to give up control of budget policy to European institutions as part of discussions over the package.

"We have at the moment one country where the programme is proving to be difficult, that is Greece, so it is about how we respond when programmes don't work well for some time or are not satisfactorily implemented," Kotthaus said.

"We have to see how discussions go ..and then we can decide what the best path forwards is."

The Financial Times reported on Saturday that it had obtained a copy of the proposal showing Germany wants a new euro zone "budget commissioner" to have the power to veto budget decisions taken by the Greek government if they are not in line with targets set by international lenders.

Kotthaus said there were still shortcomings in the implementation of Greece's savings programme.

The spokesman added that Greece's debt sustainability could only be assessed after the conclusion of the discussions on private sector involvement in a haircut on its sovereign debt.