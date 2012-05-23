BERLIN May 23 Germany's Bundesbank said on Wednesday the situation in Greece was "extremely worrying" and it was jeopardizing any further financial aid by threatening not to implement agreed reforms.

Greece would have to bear the consequences of such a scenario, while the challenges that would arise for the euro zone would be "considerable but manageable", the Bundesbank said in its monthly report.

The central bank warned against Europe easing the conditions for Greece to access aid.

"A significant dilution of exiting agreements would damage confidence in all euro area agreements and treaties and strongly weaken incentives for national reform," it said.

The Bundesbank added that the Eurosystem of euro zone central banks had assumed "considerable risks" by providing Greece with large amounts of liquidity.

"In light of the current situation, it should not significantly increase these risks," the bank said.

"Instead, the parliaments and governments of the member states should decide on the manner in which any further financial assistance is provided and therefore whether the associated risks should be assumed."