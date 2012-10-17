BERLIN Oct 17 A new European currency
commissioner proposed by Germany would allow for more effective
economic coordination, a senior German official said on
Wednesday on the eve of an EU summit that is expected to discuss
the idea.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has proposed that
such a commissioner would be empowered to reject national
budgets on his own initiative.
"If the European Commission is to receive a stronger role,
then the question must be answered of how this can be done in a
sensible, effective, rapid way. A possible answer to this is a
currency commissioner with a high level of autonomy," the German
official told reporters.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he
did not expect any substantial discussion of Greece at the
two-day summit that starts on Thursday, adding that he also did
not forsee an interim report from international lenders on the
state of the Greek economy at the gathering.