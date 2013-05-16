BERLIN May 16 The European Central Bank should
stop buying Italian government debt if Italy failed to meet its
debt reduction requirements, a senior ally of German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview published on
Thursday.
The ECB pointed out, however, that it has not bought any
bonds in some time, and that is has terminated its Securities
Markets Programme (SMP) under which it bought more than 200
billion euros worth of government debt, including around 100
billion of Italian bonds.
The SMP initially helped stem the region's debt crisis, but
analysts said it also reduced indebted countries' reform drive
and became increasingly ineffective.
Michael Meister, deputy parliamentary floor leader in
Merkel's Christian Democrats, also told the Neue Osnabruecker
Zeitung newspaper that Italy and France need to work harder and
faster to resolve their structural problems.
His comments came just as Germany's campaign for the
September election gets into full swing.
"The credibility of the ECB requires that it demand Italy to
meet its obligations," he said. "If Italy does not do that, the
basis for the ECB's bond-buying programme is no longer
applicable."
Meister added: "The ECB should thus not buy any further
bonds without a critical examination of the obligations that
Italy has promised. It (the ECB) has already been skating on
thin ice. It should concentrate on monetary policy."
The ECB pointed out that it has not bought any bonds in more
than a year.
"The SMP programme was discontinued in September 2012 and
there have been no bond purchases at all since the first week of
March 2012," an ECB spokeman said.
The ECB has replaced the SMP with a yet-to-be-activated
Outright Monetary Transactions programme, which is based on
strict conditionality. Any purchases would be halted if a state
failed to abide by programme conditions, the ECB has said.
Meister said Italy urgently needed to work on improving its
competitiveness and consolidating its budget.
"That's the job of national political leaders and not the
ECB," he said. He added the new Italian government was capable
of taking the necessary action and the country has a relatively
strong industry.