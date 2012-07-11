BERLIN, July 11 Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaueble said on Wednesday he hoped Germany's Constitutional
Court would pass judgment on the EU's bailout fund and fiscal
pact before autumn, suggesting he expects the decision to take
months rather than weeks.
Germany's top court agreed on Tuesday to examine complaints
lodged against the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and fiscal
compact but gave no date for the verdict.
Investors are closely watching the decision as a sign of
whether Europe is getting on top of its debt crisis. Schaueble
has said any significant delay in approving the tools would lead
to financial market turbulence and erode confidence in the euro.
"I hope that they will decide earlier," Schaeuble told
Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio, adding that he would not,
however, put pressure on the court.
The head of the court, Andreas Vosskuhle, raised the
possibility of a "very thorough summary review" which could take
two to three months, but he stressed that was just one option
facing the court..
Schaeuble said he was confident the court would rule that
the ESM and fiscal compact were compatible with the constitution
because the court has never ruled European treaties are against
the constitution.
But when asked if he was calm about the court decision,
Schaeuble said: "No. I think the economic situation is still
very critical. We are in a tough situation. The danger that we
will experience a serious economic downturn is not over yet."