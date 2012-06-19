* Top court says MPs not consulted enough on bailouts
* Merkel gov't, coalition says won't impact ratification
* Legal expert says markets overreacted to ruling
By Stephen Brown and Alexander Hübner
BERLIN/KARLSRUHE, June 19 Germany's top court
said on Tuesday Angela Merkel's government did not adequately
consult parliament on setting up the euro zone's permanent
bailout scheme, though the ruling is not expected to delay its
ratification by Germany.
A government source, a legal expert and a member of Merkel's
conservatives in the Bundestag (lower house) said Germany was
still on track to vote on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
and the "fiscal pact" for budget discipline in Europe by the end
of the month.
"I see no concrete impact on the current parliamentary
proceedings on the ESM and fiscal pact. There will be no delay
in ratification," said Nobert Barthle, the parliamentary
spokesman on budget affairs for Merkel's Christian Democratic
Union (CDU) party.
"It is about the information that is given to the Bundestag
in the future," and would not affect ratification, said the
German government source.
A two-thirds majority is required in both houses to pass the
ESM, which cannot come into effect as scheduled on July 1
without German ratification.
So far only four out of 17 euro zone member states have
ratified the ESM, which requires 90 percent of the capital base
of the currency bloc to come into effect.
After the constitutional court in Karlsruhe announced its
finding that the government had "violated the rights of the
German parliament to be informed", the euro fell to a session
low versus the dollar.
Germany's main opposition Social Democrats (SPD), whose
support Merkel will need on the euro zone votes, welcomed the
decision, which responded to a complaint from its Green allies.
Leading SPD MP Thomas Oppermann called it a "great day for
parliamentary democracy. Euro rescue mechanisms must be more
transparent and more accountable to the people".
This is not the first time a court ruling has intervened in
Germany's involvement in European rescue mechanisms.
A constitutional court last year gave a bigger say to German
lawmakers in the forerunner to the ESM, the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), obliging the government to seek the
approval of the Bundestag's budget committee before agreeing to
German participation in euro zone bailout operations.
Law professor Christian Calliess at Berlin's Free University
said the latest ruling was different and would not impinge on
Germany's ability to act in response to the euro zone crisis.
"The markets appear to be overreacting; this is not like the
ruling last year on the EFSF," he told Reuters.
"This ruling is not relevant to the sovereign debt crisis in
the euro zone," he said, adding that it mainly clarified to what
extent parliament should be consulted in future.