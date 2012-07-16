BERLIN, July 16 Germany's Constitutional Court will announce its decision on the permanent euro zone bailout scheme and the fiscal pact for budget discipline on September 12, the court said on Monday.

The court held a public hearing on July 10 into complaints from eurosceptic academics and some lawmakers from Chancellor Angela Merkel's own coalition that the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and fiscal pact violated German law by taking away responsibility for the budget from parliament.