KARLSRUHE Aug 14 Germany's Constitutional Court
sees no reason to delay a ruling scheduled for Sept. 12 on the
legality of the euro zone's permanent bailout fund and a
separate pact on budget discipline.
On Monday, a group of German academics said it was seeking
to delay the hotly anticipated ruling by the country's top court
on whether the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the
so-called fiscal compact violate German law.
"Delaying the date of the verdict is currently not
indicated," a spokeswoman for the court said.