* German top court asked to rule on special parliamentary
committee
* Ruling could hamper German approval for bailout decisions
* Verdict will not affect German parliament's approval of
new Greek aid
By Eva Kuehnen
KARLSRUHE, Germany, Feb 28 Germany's top
court will decide on Tuesday whether a small parliamentary
sub-committee can approve future aid to ailing euro zone
countries such as Greece, in a ruling that could hamper Berlin's
ability to act swiftly in the debt crisis.
The Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe will rule at about
0900 GMT on a case brought by two opposition MPs who say that
giving the nine-person special committee such influence
infringes on the rights of German lawmakers.
The ruling will not have any impact on Monday's decision by
the German parliament to approve a second, 130-billion-euro
($174-billion) bailout package for Greece. Berlin foots a
substantial part of that package, as it does for each bailout
under the current European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
The special parliamentary panel was set up to take fast and
agile decisions on behalf of the powerful Bundestag (lower
house) budget committee when it comes to especially urgent or
confidential matters.
If the plaintiffs win, the decision-making process in
Europe's largest economy could be slowed down as it tries to
lead the euro zone out of the debt crisis, since either the
41-member budget committee or a full Bundestag session of up to
620 members would have to be called for decisions on bailouts.
While there is growing resistance among German voters to
further bailout spending, pressure is also mounting on Berlin
from the world's leading economies to drop opposition to
increasing the permanent bailout fund - the European Stability
Mechanism - in order to free up more international help.
But for more aid, the German government must get approval
from the parliament's budget committee after the Constitutional
Court, in a landmark ruling in September, gave a bigger say to
the German parliament on matters involving the EFSF.
The new sub-committee was suspended by the courts in October
after two lawmakers - Social Democrats Swen Schulz and Peter
Danckert - lodged a complaint.
They argue that the use of the special committee breaches
the constitution as it transfers powers from a full session of
the Bundestag on a matter pertaining to the budget.
Pending Tuesday's ruling, any EFSF related legislature has
had to go through the plenary of the Bundestag.
Oliver Sauer, a lawyer at the Centre for European Policy
(CEP) think-tank, said looking at the previous rulings, the main
theme seemed to be about the close feedback between the
government and the parliament.
"The smaller the committee, the weaker the feedback," he
said. This could be an indication that the court may give less
power to the committee, while still keeping it in place to be
activated on a case-by-case basis and insist on the feedback of
the plenary, Sauer added.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has urged the
court to allow the committee to function, saying the ability of
the EFSF to make a decision must not be jeopardised.