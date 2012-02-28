* Top court says panel in large part unconstitutional
* Ruling could hamper German approval for bailout decisions
* Verdict doesn't affect parliament approval of new Greek
aid
By Eva Kuehnen
KARLSRUHE, Germany, Feb 28 Germany's top
court said on Tuesday a parliamentary panel set up to approve
urgent action by the euro zone bailout fund was "in large part"
unconstitutional, in a ruling that may hamper Berlin's ability
to tackle Europe's debt crisis.
In the second sign in two days of Chancellor Angela Merkel's
shrinking political room for manoeuvre in the euro crisis - she
only narrowly mustered her own majority in Monday's vote on a
new Greek bailout - the Constitutional Court demanded fuller
consultation of MPs.
The verdict means either a full session of the 620-strong
Bundestag (lower house of parliament) or its powerful 41-member
budget committee will have to be convened each time a decision
has to be made on the use of the euro zone's bailout fund.
The special panel of nine MPs, which meets in secret, will
only be allowed to approve the purchase of debt on the secondary
bond market by the fund - a facility that has not been used
anyway. It cannot approve loans or precautionary credit lines
for troubled euro member states like Greece or the
capitalisation of banks.
The red-robed president of the court in Karlsruhe, Andreas
Vosskuhle, cited the need to guarantee "as much parliamentary
legitimisation as possible" in upholding a complaint by two
opposition MPs that the panel infringed the basic right of
lawmakers to decide on budgetary matters.
"The smaller the size of the committee, the less
representative it is," said fellow judge Peter Huber.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had urged the court to
leave intact the powers of the special parliamentary panel,
warning that the European Financial Stability Facility's (EFSF)
ability to act with the requisite speed might be harmed.
His deputy Steffan Kampeter told reporters the verdict would
reinforce the budget committee's role "as the finance ministry's
point of contact" on bailouts, while letting the panel decide on
bond buying was "an important signal to capital markets".
The ruling will not affect Monday's decision by the
Bundestag to approve a second, 130-billion-euro ($174-billion)
bailout package for Greece.
But that vote showed that lawmakers, like the public, are
tiring of having to keep making new commitments to bail out the
likes of Greece, Portugal and Ireland, and object to their
powers over such budget-related issues being curtailed.
"This should be a lesson for parliamentary floor leaders to
think these things through," said Peter Danckert, one of two MPs
from the opposition Social Democrats who filed the complaint.
TAXPAYERS
"The ruling gives more power to parliament," Volker Beck of
the opposition Greens told reporters at the courthouse.
Norbert Lammert, the speaker of the Bundestag from Merkel's
Christian Democrats who is a strong defender of parliamentary
control, welcomed the ruling as "logical and convincing".
"In terms of atmosphere it's not good when the population
think there is a small panel that can make enormous decisions
that the taxpayer will later have to pay for," said economic
policy professor Manfred Neumann of Bonn University.
With Merkel's ability to pass legislation on the euro crisis
increasingly at risk - 17 MPs from her centre-right coalition
rebelled against the Greek package on Monday, up from 13 who
defied her in a vote on the bailout fund last September - the
panel would have given her more room for manoeuvre.
It was set up to take urgent decisions on behalf of the
powerful Bundestag budget committee when it comes to especially
urgent or confidential matters.
Tuesday's ruling will apply not only to the current
temporary bailout fund, the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF), but also to its permanent successor, the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a court official said.
"In light of the ruling we will also examine the legislative
proposal for the European Stability Mechanism," said Kampeter.
While there is growing resistance among German voters to
further bailout spending, pressure is also mounting on Berlin
from the world's leading economies to drop its opposition to
boosting the ESM in order to free up more international help.
Former German chancellor Helmut Kohl, one of the architects
of the euro, warned in the popular daily Bild that Germany was
in danger of "losing sight of the goal of a united Europe".