* MP says ECB bond plan poses "irresponsible" risk to German
budget
* Lodges new complaint with Germany's constitutional court
* MPs, legal experts say complaint unlikely to hold up ESM
ruling
* Unease with bailouts growing in Germany
By Sarah Marsh and Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, Sept 9 A lawmaker from Angela Merkel's
conservatives has lodged a new complaint with Germany's top
court over euro zone bailouts, but legal experts and MPs say
this is unlikely to prevent the court from making a key ruling
on the bloc's rescue fund this week.
Germany's constitutional court holds the fate of the euro in
its hands when it rules on Wednesday whether the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) can go ahead, after already holding it
up for several months.
Any postponement of the ruling could unsettle bond markets
and exacerbate the three-year-old debt and financial crisis
gripping the 17-nation European currency bloc.
Lawmaker Peter Gauweiler said in a statement on Sunday the
fund should not be ratified unless the ECB rowed back on its
plans to make unlimited purchases of sovereign bonds, since that
he said, posed a major risk to Germany's own national budget.
"The ESM - as long as it is constitutional at all - should
only be able to enter into power when the ECB has taken back its
self authorisation to become a hyper rescue fund," said
Gauweiler, one of the critics who filed a complaint with the
court against the ESM.
"This possibly calls into question the plans for the
announcement of the ruling on the ESM this coming Wednesday."
The ECB has made its plans for potentially unlimited
purchases of sovereign bonds contingent on the activation of the
ESM, legal experts said. As such, Germany's top court could be
considered to be indirectly giving the go-ahead to the central
bank's plan if it ruled in favour of the ESM.
Gauweiler argues that the bank's plans raise the risks to
Germany's own budget uncontrollably and override its
parliament's budgetary sovereignty. The overall risks to its
budget from euro rescue measures were therefore becoming
"completely incalculable and therefore also irresponsible".
ECB policymaker Joerg Asmussen later on Sunday said the fact
all 17 euro zone states must agree on aid packages for countries
whose bonds the ECB will buy provides political legitimacy for
the central bank's plan.
Moreover, the bank deems the plan necessary to maintain
price stability, given disturbances in the markets, and must act
independently of politics - a principle Germany has
traditionally championed, Asmussen told television channel ZDF.
Markus Kotzur, law professor at Hamburg University, said the
German court could not determine what was within the ECB's remit
as this was a matter for the European Court of Justice. But it
may have to take the ECB's plans into account in its verdict.
"The court would have to think very seriously about delaying
its decision on the ESM because delaying it to the start of
September had already been seen as critical, people said there
was an urgency to act and without the ESM the euro zone might
collapse," Kotzur said.
"But the court is probably not completely surprised by this
complaint and already has included these considerations in its
ruling," he added.
Michael Stuebgen, speaker on European policy for Merkel's
conservatives, said the ECB's announcement of its plans last
Thursday did not herald a new crisis measure to be contested
afresh as, "even to date there had been no real limit on the
purchases of sovereign bonds".
BAILOUT UNEASE
Unease with Europe's strategy on dealing with its debt
crisis is growing in Germany, Europe's paymaster.
Gauweiler is a member of the Christian Social Union (CSU),
Bavarian sister party to Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU),
which in particular has been ratcheting up its tough line on the
euro zone crisis ahead of a state election next year.
When the ECB unveiled its plans last Thursday for
potentially unlimited purchases of bonds, a small but vocal
eurosceptic minority of Merkel's MPs accused it of writing a
"blank cheque" to indebted euro zone states, and some threatened
legal action to stop the purchases.
The head of the German central bank, one of the country's
most respected institutions, was the sole dissenting voice in
the ECB's decision. Legal expert Gunnar Beck believes that lent
authority to a broader opposition to the plan.
"If the Bundesbank president hadn't spoken out so fiercely I
don't think the German public would be as incensed with the ECB
as recent polls suggest it is," said Beck, a legal expert at the
University of London. "And Gauweiler has further highlighted the
issue with his complaint."
Germany's top court cannot simply ignore objections to the
ECB's plans, if it wants to be taken seriously, Beck added.
"I do think people are waking up. Now, that doesn't mean the
constitutional court will, but it does influence it," he said.
Hundreds of protestors brandished placards with the words
"Merkel, who should pay for this?" and "Stop EU inflation and
debt union" marched up to the constitutional court in Karlsruhe
on Saturday, urging it to reject the ESM.
Legal experts polled by Reuters unanimously expect the court
to approve the ESM and budget rules in its ruling on Sept. 12.,
but they also believe it will impose tough conditions limiting
Berlin's flexibility on future rescues.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was quoted by
weekly Bild am Sonntag as saying he was not worried the court
might rule against the ESM.
"We were very careful in the creation of the ESM to make
sure it did not breach the constitution," he said.
"And one should not forget that the constitutional court has
never so far ruled that the course of European integration is
against the constitution."