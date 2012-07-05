* Top German court to rule on bailouts, budget rules
* Constitutional court is Germany's most trusted institution
* Pro-Europe top judge says court can't be influenced
By Stephen Brown
BERLIN, July 5 In some places Germany's Federal
Constitutional Court is seen as a stone in the shoe of European
integration, but at home polls show it is trusted more than any
other institution, trumping government, parties and the media.
Though only 2.4 percent of about 6,000 complaints brought
before the court each year are upheld, europhiles and
eurosceptics alike are looking to the court to draw the lines to
defend German sovereignty and self-interest as the euro zone
debt crisis demands more concessions from the region's paymaster
and biggest economy.
"The judges will decide independently," Frank Schaeffler, a
backbencher in the Bundestag (lower house of parliament), told
Reuters. He is among a handful of dissidents in Angela Merkel's
centre-right coalition who back the injunction requests that are
delaying the implementation of Europe's new anti-crisis tools.
The power of the 16 judges on the court to throw out laws
they deem unconstitutional - whether in defence of the rights of
transsexuals, battery chickens, or the legislative assembly -
has given them a central role in the euro zone drama.
Financial markets hang on their Delphic rulings on whether
measures to arrest the region's debt crisis are lawful in
Germany.
The judges are nominated from lower courts, academia and law
practice, some by the Bundestag and some by the Bundesrat upper
house, and need two-thirds approval to serve a single 12-year
term. Of the current members, seven each were nominated by
Merkel's conservatives and the main opposition Social Democrats
and one each by the centre-right Free Democrats and the Greens.
The judges can have a political background - one of the
newest appointments, 56-year-old Peter Mueller, was previously
conservative premier of the state of Saarland - but they cannot
be members of any federal or regional parliament or government,
and must be "independent and subject only to the law", meaning
they cannot act according to party or political sympathies.
The very location of the court in Karlsruhe is a symbol of
their independence, aloof from the centres of power in Berlin,
Bonn or Frankfurt.
But these are not distant, faceless technocrats.
Court president Andreas Vosskuhle, like Mueller, sits in the
Second Chamber of the court, which is handling a complaint about
the euro zone's fiscal pact for budget discipline and its
permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
He has become such a respected figure that he was considered a
contender for German head of state when Christian Wulff stepped
down in disgrace in February.
And Roman Herzog, the first elected president of the
reunified Germany from 1994-99, was previously head of the
Constitutional Court.
NO HURRY
Though there is plenty of pressure on the court - be it
former chancellor Helmut Schmidt telling it to "wear its heart
on its sleeve" and put Europe first, or Schaeffler warning of
the "risk of doing irretrievable damage" to German budget law -
the red-robed judges won't be pushed or hurried.
With disdain for political expediency, they scheduled their
deliberations on the fiscal pact for July 10 - a day after the
already-delayed implementation date for the ESM across the
17-state currency zone.
"I believe the Constitutional Court is the only place in
Germany which takes enough time to weigh such important laws,"
said the eurosceptic conservative MP Klaus-Peter Willsch.
Despite widespread expectations that it will give the green
light to the ESM and fiscal pact, Willsch is convinced the court
will be "meticulous" and ignore warnings of negative fallout on
markets if it should unexpectedly uphold the injunctions.
This typifies the respect in which most Germans hold the
court, established in 1951 to defend the new constitution - with
an "eternity clause" protecting fundamental rights - and make
any new attempt at Nazi-style tyranny impossible.
A disgruntled Konrad Adenauer, Germany's first post-war
chancellor, said the court itself was now "the dictator of
Germany" after its early moves to limit the powers of the
executive.
Outsiders, too, can find it infuriating.
"It is not the business of Karlsruhe to stop this country
being governed," said one foreign diplomat, voicing frustration
among Germany's partners when the court slapped Merkel's wrists
for rushing the ESM through parliament and then said it would
take its own sweet time to sign off on the ESM's ratification.
To come into effect, the ESM needs approval by states
representing 90 percent of its capital base. The German
parliament gave its overwhelming approval last week but full
ratification requires the court's nod and the signature of
President Joachim Gauck.
REFERENDUM ROAD
With the bailouts taking the transfer of sovereignty to what
Eurasia political risk analyst Carsten Nickel called "the outer
margins" of the constitution, the court called oral proceedings,
rather than just written submissions. That meant further delay.
But Merkel's spokesman Georg Streiter dismissed talk of this
causing tension with Berlin, saying: "The idea that you can in
some way influence the Constitutional Court is completely
absurd."
Vosskuhle, at 48 the youngest-ever court president, said the
environment in which the court pondered its rulings was
"sometimes a bit monastic" but added in an interview with weekly
Die Zeit in May: "We cannot and must not be guided by who will
like our decisions and who won't."
For all the anxiety, the court has not actually blocked any
of the bailouts since the euro crisis began in 2010.
What it has consistently done is to demand full consultation
with the Bundestag and set limits on the powers of a panel of
MPs that the budget committee set up to give more agile
decisions on the use of temporary bailout funds.
Its 2009 ruling on the Lisbon Treaty, which updated the EU's
constitutional framework, also defended parliament's role in the
decision-making, which Vosskuhle, though supportive of a federal
Europe, called the "red line" running through all the court's
decisions on European integration.
Even eurosceptics such as Wolfgang Bosbach from Merkel's
Christian Democrats (CDU) expect the panel of judges to give a
pragmatic verdict in the days after the July 10 hearing.
"The judges know what political impact a clear 'no' to the
fiscal pact and ESM would have," Bosbach said. "So I expect them
to issue a partial criticism, but not reject the fiscal pact and
ESM lock, stock and barrel."
It is debatable how strong Germans really want Europe to be,
however. In a new poll by Forsa, the vast majority of people
opposed handing budget powers to Brussels or creating a United
States of Europe, and wanted the chance to express this in a
referendum - which had hitherto been taboo in Germany since
Adolf Hitler used such plebiscites to amass power as Fuehrer.
Merkel allies including Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
believe a referendum is likely as the move to greater political
and fiscal union requires ceding more sovereignty to Brussels.
"People want a strong Europe, but they want a Europe whose
political decisions and developments they can influence and
whose workings they understand," said Vosskuhle.