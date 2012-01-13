BERLIN Jan 13 Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret sees no sign of a credit crunch in Germany but a higher such risk in peripheral euro zone states as well as Italy, Spain and eastern Europe, he said in an interview out on Friday.

Dombret told Handelsblatt business daily German banks were "somewhat reluctant" to grant new loans, "but in general there are no signs of a credit crunch and German banks' plans so far appear to give no reason to fear a reduction in credit".

"However, in the euro periphery as well as Italy and Spain, the situation is clearly more strained. There and in eastern Europe there is much more pressure on the financial system and the risk of a credit crunch is clearly higher," he said.