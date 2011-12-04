* CSU says will have to consult party if Merkel compromises

* Budget discipline only way out, Seehofer says

BERLIN Dec 4 The leader of one of Angela Merkel's coalition partners urged the German chancellor to push for budget discipline within the euro zone at an EU summit next week and not to give in to pressure from France and other states to soften her stance.

Horst Seehofer, head of the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), increased the pressure on Merkel in crunch talks this week on the euro zone debt crisis, saying he would have to consult his party if she compromised.

"Angela Merkel is heading to the EU summit with the right ideas: no euro bonds, no transfer union, retaining the independence of the European Central Bank," Seehofer told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview.

"That is the path of stability that will keep Europe from the abyss of a debt union," Seehofer told the paper.

He added that German-style budget discipline was the only way out of the crisis.

If Merkel were forced to compromise, Seehofer said he would have to call a special conference of his party which is more euro sceptic than the chancellor's Christian Democrats (CDU).

Merkel has made clear she wants EU leaders to agree to treaty changes to usher in tougher EU budget rules. They would give Brussels more power to intervene in national budgets and to punish countries that breached deficit targets.

Under pressure at home to limit the cost to German taxpayers and avoid inflation risks, Merkel is resisting pressure to accept a greater role for the European Central Bank in helping debt-ridden states and rejects common euro zone debt issuance.

The chancellor visits French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday in preparation for the summit.

The Financial Times Deutschland reported that most economists at leading international banks believe the collapse of the euro zone is a possible scenario, according to a poll it conducted.

In an advance copy of a story to appear in Monday's edition, the paper said 22 of the 26 economists asked think there is a 10-to-30 percent chance that the euro zone will break up or lose some of its members.