* CSU says will have to consult party if Merkel compromises
* Budget discipline only way out, Seehofer says
BERLIN Dec 4 The leader of one of Angela
Merkel's coalition partners urged the German chancellor to push
for budget discipline within the euro zone at an EU summit next
week and not to give in to pressure from France and other states
to soften her stance.
Horst Seehofer, head of the conservative Christian Social
Union (CSU), increased the pressure on Merkel in crunch talks
this week on the euro zone debt crisis, saying he would have to
consult his party if she compromised.
"Angela Merkel is heading to the EU summit with the right
ideas: no euro bonds, no transfer union, retaining the
independence of the European Central Bank," Seehofer told the
Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview.
"That is the path of stability that will keep Europe from
the abyss of a debt union," Seehofer told the paper.
He added that German-style budget discipline was the only
way out of the crisis.
If Merkel were forced to compromise, Seehofer said he would
have to call a special conference of his party which is more
euro sceptic than the chancellor's Christian Democrats (CDU).
Merkel has made clear she wants EU leaders to agree to
treaty changes to usher in tougher EU budget rules. They would
give Brussels more power to intervene in national budgets and to
punish countries that breached deficit targets.
Under pressure at home to limit the cost to German taxpayers
and avoid inflation risks, Merkel is resisting pressure to
accept a greater role for the European Central Bank in helping
debt-ridden states and rejects common euro zone debt issuance.
The chancellor visits French President Nicolas Sarkozy on
Monday in preparation for the summit.
The Financial Times Deutschland reported that most
economists at leading international banks believe the collapse
of the euro zone is a possible scenario, according to a poll it
conducted.
In an advance copy of a story to appear in Monday's edition,
the paper said 22 of the 26 economists asked think there is a
10-to-30 percent chance that the euro zone will break up or lose
some of its members.