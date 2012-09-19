BERLIN, Sept 19 The head of the European Central
Bank, Mario Draghi, will discuss the state of economic and
currency union in the euro zone with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel in Berlin next Tuesday, a senior German source said on
Wednesday.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Joerg
Asmussen, Germany's executive board member at the ECB, would
join the talks from the bank's side. Draghi is also due to
address Germany's main industry group BDI the same day.
The Italian ECB chief has said he wants to explain his plans
for rescuing the euro to German policymakers. The budget
committee of Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag,
has invited him to do so, though no date has yet been announced.
The ECB's plans for potentially unlimited purchases of debt
issued by troubled euro zone countries have stirred deep unease
in Germany, where some see them as violating a taboo on the
central bank financing state budgets and also fear they will fan
inflation.