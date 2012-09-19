BERLIN, Sept 19 Lawmakers from Germany's ruling
coalition want the European Central Bank's (ECB) planned new
powers of cross-European bank supervision to apply only to
systemically-relevant or cross- border institutions, according
to a copy of their proposals.
Members of parliament from Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives and their Free Democrat (FDP) allies also reject
proposals for cross-border bank deposit insurance, which they
want to remain the responsibility of individual states.
The proposals for discussion in the Bundestag (lower house
of parliament) were laid out in a document obtained by Reuters
on Wednesday and reflect Merkel's own clearly-stated views on
what supervisory powers the ECB should assume.