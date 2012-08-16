By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN Aug 16 A handful of lawmakers in Angela
Merkel's coalition are demanding a reform of the European
Central Bank's voting system to strengthen Germany's influence,
highlighting worries in Europe's biggest economy about the
bank's bond-buying plans.
Chancellor Merkel has shown no sign of concern about ECB
President Mario Draghi's approach.
However, many Germans, fed up with bailing out euro zone
states, fear the ECB's plans to buy government debt to reduce
crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, would amount to
the financing of governments - something the bank is not
supposed to do. They also argue it would ease pressure on
governments to cut debt.
"We need a new alignment of voting weights in the ECB's
decision-making committees according to the proportion of
liability (a country takes on)," conservative lawmaker and
eurosceptic Klaus-Peter Willsch told Handelsblatt.
Willsch is a well-known rebel in Merkel's centre-right
coalition and one of the most vocal critics of bailouts. He has
lodged several complaints with Germany's Constitutional Court.
"Under Draghi, the ECB is mutating into a state financier
and a 'bad bank' against European constitutional law," he said,
demanding a veto right for Germany in all ECB decisions.
Some other more senior members of the coalition added their
voice to opposition to the ECB's plans.
"The purchase of sovereign debt by the ECB on the secondary
market must remain the absolute exception," a leading Christian
Social Union (CSU) lawmaker Stefan Mueller told Reuters.
The CSU, which shares power in Merkel's coalition, tends to
be more eurosceptic than Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).
After Draghi declared last month he would do whatever it
took to save the euro, Merkel and French President Francois
Hollande issued a statement echoing his pledge and reiterating
their determination "to do everything to protect the euro zone".
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble also welcomed
Draghi's verbal intervention, which has since brought a measure
of calm to financial markets.
It is highly unlikely that the ECB will change its operating
rules and in private, people close to Merkel have expressed
exasperation at the pressure the Italian is coming under in
Germany.
They note that previous heads of the Bundesbank took
extraordinary measures in the decades before the creation of the
euro, and were even pressed at times to take specific policy
steps by German leaders, but their independence was never
questioned on the scale that Draghi's is now.
Senior Christian Democrat (CDU) Michael Meister dismissed
the debate about reforming the ECB as being an illusion.
"There is no question of changing the ECB at the moment. So
this is an illusional discussion," Meister told Reuters.
RESENTMENT
But there is still plenty of resistance to the bond buying
in Germany, the euro zone's paymaster which has already
guaranteed some 310 billion euros in bailouts. Bundesbank chief
Jens Weidmann is the voice of opposition within the ECB,
although he looks isolated there.
Resentment that Italy, viewed by many Germans as fiscally
irresponsible, was ever allowed to join the euro runs deep in
Germany and privately some politicians in Berlin accuse Draghi
of running an "Italian central bank".
Jan Muecke, a state secretary in the transport ministry and
a member of junior coalition partner the Free Democrats (FPD),
even demanded a ban on the purchase of bonds.
"We urgently have to remove the basis for the ECB to buy
further sovereign bonds," Muecke told Handelsblatt.
Free Democrat Frank Schaeffler, another well-known
dissenter in Merkel's coalition, also appealed for reform.
"We need a reform of the voting system in the ECB Council.
That Cyprus and Malta have as many votes as Germany is a serious
mistake," Schaeffler told Handelsblatt Online.